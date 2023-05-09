Erste Group Bank AG - ADR (EBKDY) Declares $1.04 Dividend

Erste Group Bank AG - ADR said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.04 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Erste Group Bank AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBKDY is 0.39%, an increase of 44.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.62% to 3,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,863K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKDY by 34.37% over the last quarter.

PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 664K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing a decrease of 25.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKDY by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 181K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKDY by 39.58% over the last quarter.

ASUAX - AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 53.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBKDY by 36.14% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

