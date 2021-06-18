Erste Group arranges funding for first private wind farm in North Macedonia

SARAJEVO, June 18 (Reuters) - Austria's largest bank Erste Group ERST.VI has provided and arranged most of the 61 million euro ($72.65 million) financing for North Macedonia's first private wind farm with capacity of 36 megawatts (MW), the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The project is part the Balkan country's plan to shift its power generation, which is dominated by brown coal, to green sources, lifting its national renewables capacity to above 50% by 2024, which means additional 400 MW and 160 MW of solar and wind power respectively.

The Bogoslovec energy project, which will be built in the southeast of the country and have eight wind turbines manufactured and installed by Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, is scheduled to be completed in early 2023, the bank said.

A majority stake or 65% of the shares in the project is held by the local BNB Kompani, which operates five small hydro-power plants and has developed the project up to the permitting stage. A minority investor is Green for Growth (GGF), an investment fund that mitigates climate change and promotes sustainable economic growth in Eastern Europe, the bank said.

North Macedonia's sole wind farm with capacity of 36.8 MW was put in operation in 2015 in the southern town of Bogdanovci by state power utility ELEM.

($1 = 0.8396 euros)

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

