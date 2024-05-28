ERS Named a Top Tech Workplace in Ireland

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has released an update.

Enterprise Registry Solutions Ltd. (ERS), headquartered in Ireland, has been recognized as a Best Workplace in Tech™ for 2024 by Great Place to Work Ireland, highlighting their commitment to a strong company culture of flexibility, empowerment, and community. ERS stands out in the tech industry for combining the agility of a startup with the stability of an established company, and excels in delivering innovative registry and regulatory technology solutions globally. Their impressive Trust Index score of 86% propels them into the prestigious company of other leading tech firms, marking ERS as a desirable employer in the competitive tech talent market.

