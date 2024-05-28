News & Insights

Stocks

ERS Named a Top Tech Workplace in Ireland

May 28, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has released an update.

Enterprise Registry Solutions Ltd. (ERS), headquartered in Ireland, has been recognized as a Best Workplace in Tech™ for 2024 by Great Place to Work Ireland, highlighting their commitment to a strong company culture of flexibility, empowerment, and community. ERS stands out in the tech industry for combining the agility of a startup with the stability of an established company, and excels in delivering innovative registry and regulatory technology solutions globally. Their impressive Trust Index score of 86% propels them into the prestigious company of other leading tech firms, marking ERS as a desirable employer in the competitive tech talent market.

For further insights into TSE:ISV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.