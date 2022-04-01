Error in Brazil B3's data overestimated foreign inflow in stocks by 42% in 2022

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA B3SA3.SA said on Friday it reviewed data for foreign investments in the country's equity market, after finding a mistake in its calculation method that overestimated the figure by 42% this year.

The foreign net inflow on the Brazilian exchange now stands at 64.1 billion reais ($13.75 billion) in the first quarter of 2022, from 91.1 billion reais that were firstly reported.

The company discovered an error related to the mistaken inclusion of share loan data, said the Director of Products and Data Luis Kondic in an interview with journalists.

B3 is now revising the 2020 and 2021 numbers, as the figures for this year have already been updated, he added. The process has no conclusion date and there will be no impact on B3's financial and accounting data, said Kondic.

The net foreign inflow in the Brazilian stock market is seen as one of the main reasons for the good performance of Bovespa index .BVSP in 2022, up about 14.5% until Thursday.

Asked if the revision changes the reading about the performance of the Brazilian stock market this year, Kondic said that B3 only identified the error and that the reading and evaluation of the macro scenario "is up to the analysts."

($1 = 4.6697 reais)

(Reporting by André Romani; Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Marguerita Choy)

