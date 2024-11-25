ErreDue Partners with Agrobiofert for Green Hydrogen Project

Erredue S.P.A. (IT:RDUE) has released an update.

ErreDue has signed an agreement with Agrobiofert Srl to build two electrolyzers worth €3.4 million as part of the EU-approved ‘H2 Farm’ project, aimed at advancing energy transition and sustainability in Sicily. The project will leverage green electricity to produce renewable hydrogen, contributing to environmental and economic benefits by reducing CO2 emissions and enhancing Agrobiofert’s competitiveness. This collaboration underscores ErreDue’s commitment to green technologies and the circular economy.

