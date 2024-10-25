News & Insights

Errawarra Resources Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 12:21 am EDT

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.

Errawarra Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director George Ventouras, and the approval of a mandate to issue additional equity securities. Additionally, the company seeks approval to issue options to directors Thomas Reddicliffe and George Ventouras under its Incentive Plan. These decisions could impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

