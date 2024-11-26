News & Insights

Errawarra Resources Issues New Unquoted Options

November 26, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.

Errawarra Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of 600,000 unquoted options set to expire in November 2027, priced at $0.117 each. This move could signal potential strategic plans as the company looks to strengthen its equity position. Investors may find this development intriguing as it reflects Errawarra’s commitment to growth and innovation.

