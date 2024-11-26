News & Insights

Errawarra Resources Issues New Equity Options

November 26, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.

Errawarra Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of options set to expire in 2027. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, highlighting the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Errawarra’s strategic financial planning.

