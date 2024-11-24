Errawarra Resources Initiates Trading Halt Amid Strategic Moves

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.
Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX: ERW) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to address a price query and potential joint venture transaction. The halt aims to prevent uninformed trading and maintain an orderly market until an announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 27, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details on the developments that prompted this strategic pause.
