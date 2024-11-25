Errawarra Resources Gains Shareholder Support in AGM

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.
Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX:ERW) successfully carried all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting shareholder approval and confidence in its strategic direction. The company, which focuses on battery metals with significant projects in Western Australia, continues to garner investor interest as it advances its lithium, gold, and graphite ventures.
