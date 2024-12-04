News & Insights

Errawarra Resources Clarifies Impact of Falcon JV

December 04, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.

Errawarra Resources Ltd clarified to the ASX that the Falcon joint venture, focused on exploring a gold soil anomaly, is not expected to significantly impact its stock value. Despite market queries, the company maintained that prior announcements of the anomaly did not cause notable market reactions. They assured compliance with disclosure rules by announcing the JV promptly after finalizing terms.

