Errawarra Partners with Falcon Metals for Gold Exploration

November 26, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.

Errawarra Resources Ltd has partnered with Falcon Metals to explore gold on the Errabiddy project in Western Australia, aiming to leverage the current positive sentiment in the gold sector. The joint venture agreement involves potential exploration expenditure of up to $2 million, with Errawarra maintaining rights to other minerals, including graphite. This strategic move allows Errawarra to diversify its focus, exploring both base and precious metals while eyeing new opportunities in the precious metals market.

For further insights into AU:ERW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

