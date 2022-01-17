Eros STX Global Corporation - Class A Shares Close the Day 12.8% Higher - Daily Wrap

Eros STX Global Corporation - Class A (ESGC) shares closed today 12.8% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 47.5% year-to-date, down 83.2% over the past 12 months, and down 96.9% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.0%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $0.38 and as low as $0.25 this week.

Shares closed 86.6% below its 52-week high and 67.0% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 200.6% higher than the 10-day average and 318.6% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.7.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

