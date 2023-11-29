News & Insights

Eros Resources Appoints Tom MacNeill As CEO

(RTTNews) - Eros Resources Corp. (EROSF), a Canadian explorer and developer of mineral deposits, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Tom MacNeill as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment follows the resignation of Ron Netolitzky for personal reasons.

Despite his resignation, the company noted that Netolitzky will continue to contribute to Eros as a director and consultant.

MacNeill, who currently serves as Chairman of the Board, brings over 35 years of corporate experience.

MacNeill has held key positions as a director or executive officer of several companies, including Claude Resources, Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., 49 North Resources Inc., Royal Helium, FNR Energy Inc., and others.

