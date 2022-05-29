Eros Media World Receives NYSE Extension For Annual Report Filing

(RTTNews) - Eros Media World Plc. (ESGC) said that the New York Stock Exchange has granted the company an extension through August 1, 2022 to complete and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the Company's Semi-Annual Report on Form 6-K for the six months ended September 30, 2021 including the unaudited financial statements to be contained therein.

The company is fully engaged with its incoming independent registered public accounting firm, TR Chadha & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants.

