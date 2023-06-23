News & Insights

Eros International slumps 20% after India's markets regulator bars group entities, MD

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

June 23, 2023 — 12:33 am EDT

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4, updates share price in paragraph 5

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Eros International Media Ltd EROS.NS fell as much as 19.92% after India's markets regulator on Thursday barred parent Eros Group's managing director Sunil Arjan Lulla and three of the group's units from the securities market, citing accounting irregularities.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in an interim order that it had found evidence that the books of accounts of the company were "overstated and do not present a true and fair picture of the financial health of the Company."

The SEBI has barred Eros International Media Ltd, Eros Worldwide and Eros Digital from the securities market until further orders.

Eros International Media said in an exchange filing that it was in the process of seeking legal advice in the matter.

Its stock - seeing the most active trading session since August 2022 - posted its biggest percentage loss in four years before paring some of its losses to trade down 15.37% at 22.30 rupees, as of 9:49 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.