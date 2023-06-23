News & Insights

Eros International slumps 20% after India's market regulator bars group entities, MD

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

June 23, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Eros International Media Ltd EROS.NS fell as much as 19.92% to log the biggest percentage loss in four years after India's market regulator on Thursday barred the group's managing director, Sunil Arjan Lulla, and three of the company's entities from the securities market, citing accounting irregularities.

