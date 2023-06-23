Eros International slumps 20% after India's market regulator bars group entities, MD

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Eros International Media Ltd EROS.NS fell as much as 19.92% to log the biggest percentage loss in four years after India's market regulator on Thursday barred the group's managing director, Sunil Arjan Lulla, and three of the company's entities from the securities market, citing accounting irregularities.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.