EROAD Sets Annual Shareholders’ Meeting for 2024

EROAD Limited has announced its 2024 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for June 26, 2024, at Eden Park in Auckland, with documentation now available on their website. As a leader in electronic road charging and compliance, EROAD serves markets in New Zealand, Australia, and North America and is recognized for introducing the world’s first GNSS/cellular-based road charging solution. The company continues to grow as the largest provider of RUC compliance in New Zealand and a significant player in fleet management solutions, traded on both the NZX and ASX under the symbol ERD.

