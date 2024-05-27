News & Insights

Stocks

EROAD Sets Annual Shareholders’ Meeting for 2024

May 27, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EROAD (ERDLF) has released an update.

EROAD Limited has announced its 2024 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for June 26, 2024, at Eden Park in Auckland, with documentation now available on their website. As a leader in electronic road charging and compliance, EROAD serves markets in New Zealand, Australia, and North America and is recognized for introducing the world’s first GNSS/cellular-based road charging solution. The company continues to grow as the largest provider of RUC compliance in New Zealand and a significant player in fleet management solutions, traded on both the NZX and ASX under the symbol ERD.

For further insights into ERDLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ERDLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.