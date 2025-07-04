Ero Copper's Tucuma Operation Reaches Commercial Production Milestone

Ero Copper Corp. ERO announced that its Tucumã Operation has achieved commercial production, effective July 1, 2025. The achievement came after the third tailings filter was repaired and commissioned in April 2025.

Ero Copper’s Tucumã Operation to Deliver Growth in Q2

In June, following the installation of the third filter press and process plant modifications, Tucumã achieved sustained throughput rates above 75% of its design capacity.



The operation produced around 6,400 tons of copper in the second quarter of 2025, with approximately 2,000 tons generated from the latter half of June. Metallurgical recovery rates and copper concentrate grades have consistently met or exceeded targets. The company expects throughput to increase by the year-end, driving sequential copper production growth in the second half.

ERO’s Tucumã Operations’ Performance in Q1

The Tucumã operation in Brazil's Pará State produced 5,067 tons of copper in concentrate, with more than half of the output coming in March after planned maintenance was completed in the preceding months of January and February.



Ero Copper's first-quarter 2025 financial results showed improvement due to higher metals prices and growing production from the Tucumã Operation, leading to increases in net income and adjusted EBITDA compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

Ero Copper Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 26.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 13.6% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ERO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, SSR Mining Inc. SSRM and ATI Inc. ATI. These three companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.20 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 51.9%. Carpenter Technology shares have skyrocketed 111% last year.



SSR Mining has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSRM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 307%. SSR Mining stock has surged 88.6% last year.



ATI has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.01 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.4%. ATI shares have jumped 54% last year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.