Ero Copper's Tucuma Operation Experiences Temporary Power Disruption

Ero Copper Corp. ERO reported a temporary power outage at its Tucumã operation in southwest Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil, due to a severe localized windstorm on Saturday.

Details on Ero Copper’s Temporary Halt of Tucumã Operation

The storm damaged the regional power grid, disrupting the main 230kV transmission line. This resulted in power losses for more than 20 million residents and key industrial users. Fortunately, the company's workforce remains unharmed, and its infrastructure at the Tucumã Operation has escaped damage.



Power has since been restored to residential areas and partially to industrial consumers. The transmission line's owner and operator anticipates restoring full power to industrial consumers, including the Tucumã operation, within two weeks.

Impacts of ERO Tucumã Operation’s Halt

Ero Copper anticipates that the power outage to primarily affect the ramp-up timeline of the Tucumã Operation's processing plant, influencing full-year production. Prior to the disruption, 2024 copper production was forecast at 17,000-25,000 tons.



The severity of the impacts will be estimated at the time of the full power restoration. Although temporarily impacted, Ero Copper remains well-positioned to manage this disruption.

Ero Copper’s Q2 Top Line Improves Y/Y

The company reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents, up from 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The top line increased 9.6% year over year to $117 million in the quarter under review. The upside was driven by stronger metal prices and a favorable exchange rate environment.

ERO’s Share Price Lags Industry

Shares of Ero Copper have gained 28.7% in a year compared with the industry’s 48.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ero Copper’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Zacks Investment Research

