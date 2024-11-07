Ero Copper price target lowered to C$34 from C$35 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Dalton Baretto lowered the firm’s price target on Ero Copper (ERO) to C$34 from C$35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
