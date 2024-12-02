Ero Copper initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Marcio Farid initiated coverage of Ero Copper (ERO) with a Buy rating and $19 price target The firm says its bullish view is supported by a combination of the company’s free cash flow boost from capex normalization and production growth as well as its “strong track record” of project execution and resource development. It expects growing investor preference for pure copper players and sees an attractive risk/reward for the shares versus peers.

