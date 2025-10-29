Ero Copper (ERO) Price Target Increased by 20.66% to 23.08

The average one-year price target for Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) has been revised to $23.08 / share. This is an increase of 20.66% from the prior estimate of $19.13 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.06 to a high of $27.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from the latest reported closing price of $20.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ero Copper. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERO is 0.40%, an increase of 22.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 77,169K shares. The put/call ratio of ERO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,684K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,840K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 7,467K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,931K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,487K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,227K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 34.75% over the last quarter.

PRWAX - T. Rowe Price New America Growth Fund holds 4,778K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,670K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 24.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

