Is Ero Copper (ERO) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ero Copper Corp. is one of 237 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ero Copper Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERO's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ERO has returned 22.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -3.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ero Copper Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Buenaventura (BVN) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.5%.

The consensus estimate for Buenaventura's current year EPS has increased 41% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ero Copper Corp. is a member of the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.4% this year, meaning that ERO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Buenaventura belongs to the Mining - Silver industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +25.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ero Copper Corp. and Buenaventura as they could maintain their solid performance.

