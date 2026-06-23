Is Ero Copper (ERO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ero Copper (ERO). ERO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for ERO is its P/B ratio of 2.45. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.61. Over the past 12 months, ERO's P/B has been as high as 3.62 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 2.05.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ERO has a P/S ratio of 3.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 6.22.

Finally, our model also underscores that ERO has a P/CF ratio of 8.28. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ERO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.72. Over the past year, ERO's P/CF has been as high as 828.82 and as low as 6.33, with a median of 18.15.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ero Copper is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ERO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.