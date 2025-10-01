Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.65, moving +2.08% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 36.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 4.75%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ero Copper Corp. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.57, marking a 111.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $215.45 million, indicating a 72.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $777.53 million, which would represent changes of +156.41% and +65.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.87% higher. Ero Copper Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.41, which means Ero Copper Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

