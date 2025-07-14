Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed at $14.67, marking a -2.85% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.47% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ero Copper Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 31, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 116.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $182.9 million, up 56.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.02 per share and a revenue of $807.82 million, demonstrating changes of +158.97% and +71.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% higher. Ero Copper Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.01, which means Ero Copper Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.