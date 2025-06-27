Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) was down 2.78% at $16.77. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 21.14% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ero Copper Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 31, 2025. On that day, Ero Copper Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 138.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $195 million, up 66.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.97 per share and a revenue of $826 million, representing changes of +152.56% and +75.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ero Copper Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Ero Copper Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.02 for its industry.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

