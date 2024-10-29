Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) standing at $19.29, reflecting a -0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.78%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 13.2% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ero Copper Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $148.8 million, indicating a 41.44% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ERO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $589.12 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.59% and +37.8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 40.91% lower. Currently, Ero Copper Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ero Copper Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.27, so one might conclude that Ero Copper Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.