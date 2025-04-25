Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) ended the recent trading session at $12.62, demonstrating a -0.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.14% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.61% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.19, signifying a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $158 million, indicating a 49.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $841.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +156.41% and +79.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.99% higher. Ero Copper Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.41.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

