Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed the most recent trading day at $13.58, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ero Copper Corp. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Ero Copper Corp. to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 123.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $177 million, up 52.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 15.57% downward. Ero Copper Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Ero Copper Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.16.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.