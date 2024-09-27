Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) reached $22.76, with a -1.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.48, signifying a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $148.8 million, reflecting a 41.44% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $661.92 million, which would represent changes of +86.21% and +54.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.44% lower. Ero Copper Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.91, which means Ero Copper Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

