Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) ended the recent trading session at $14.46, demonstrating a +1.76% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.76% lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 31, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.38, signifying a 111.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $182.9 million, up 56.19% from the year-ago period.

ERO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $781.65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +146.15% and +66.24%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ero Copper Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.36% upward. Right now, Ero Copper Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.14.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.