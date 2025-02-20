Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed the most recent trading day at $13.61, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.21, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $177 million, up 52.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.61% lower within the past month. Ero Copper Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.33, which means Ero Copper Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

