Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed the latest trading day at $20.51, indicating a +0.15% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ero Copper Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.58, showcasing a 222.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $148.8 million, up 41.44% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.67 per share and a revenue of $667.42 million, indicating changes of +91.95% and +56.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ero Copper Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Ero Copper Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.03, so one might conclude that Ero Copper Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

