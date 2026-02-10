Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed at $30.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.38% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 11.52%, and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 5, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.02, showcasing a 500% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $293.5 million, showing a 139.59% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.13 per share and a revenue of $780.3 million, demonstrating changes of +173.08% and +65.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.65% higher within the past month. Ero Copper Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.67, so one might conclude that Ero Copper Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

