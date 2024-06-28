Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed at $21.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.71%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.65% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 4.9% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Ero Copper Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.70 per share and a revenue of $661.1 million, representing changes of +95.4% and +54.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.26% increase. As of now, Ero Copper Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.81. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.23.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

