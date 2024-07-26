Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed the latest trading day at $19.33, indicating a +1.84% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

The company's stock has dropped by 12.74% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.20, reflecting a 16.67% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $679.2 million, indicating changes of +117.24% and +58.87%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ero Copper Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 8.54% increase. Currently, Ero Copper Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Ero Copper Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.17.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

