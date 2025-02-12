Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) reached $13.17, with a +1.15% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 6.67% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Ero Copper Corp. to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $177 million, indicating a 52.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.86% lower. Ero Copper Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ero Copper Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.06 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.91.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

