Ero Copper and KB Home have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Chicago, IL – July 11, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Ero Copper Corp. ERO as the Bull of the Day and KB Home KBH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Citigroup Inc. C, Synovus Financial SNV and Huntington Bancshares Inc. HBAN.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Ero Copper Corp. is a copper producer. With copper prices at new all-time highs, this Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to see earnings soar by 165% this year.

Ero Copper is a high-growth copper and gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. but who operates in Brazil. It has a market cap of just $1.5 billion. It’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company Mineracao Caraiba S.A., which is a 100% owner of the Caraiba Operations and the Tucuma Operation.

In addition to copper, Ero Copper also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. which owns the Xavantina Operations, a gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil.

In July 2024, Ero Copper signed a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals for a 60% interest in the Furnas Copper-Gold Projected in Para State, Brazil.

Tucuma Operation Achieves Commercial Production as of July 1, 2025

On July 3, 2025, Ero Copper announced that the Tucuma Operation, located in Para State, Brazil, achieved commercial production effective July 1, 2025. The company had long planned for this event in the first half of 2025.

Copper production at Tucuma totaled approximately 6,400 tonnes during Q2, including about 2,000 tonnes of copper produced during the second half of June.

A Big Beat in Q1 2025

On May 5, 2025, Ero Copper reported its first quarter results and easily blew by the Zacks Consensus reporting $0.35 versus the consensus of $0.17.

It has beaten three out of the last four quarters.

At the Caraiba operation, the average C1 cash cost was $2.22 per pound.

At the Xavantina operations, C1 cash costs were $1,100 per ounce with an All-in Sustaining Cost of $2,228 per ounce.

Ero Copper has a streaming agreement with streamer Royal Gold. Total proceeds from that agreement are $160 million as of the end of the first quarter.

It’s got cash on hand. At the end of the first quarter available liquidity was $115.6 million, including $80.6 million in cash and $35 million of undrawn availability under the company’s senior secured revolving credit facility.

Ero Copper Reaffirmed Full Year Guidance

Ero Copper reaffirmed its full year expenditure guidance of $230 to $270 million.

With the Tucuma Operation now producing commercially, it expects growth in copper production in the second half.

Analysts Are Bullish on Ero Copper for the Full Year

Copper recently hit new all-time highs above $5.50 per pound. Gold has hit new all-time highs in 2025 and is hanging out above $3000 per ounce.

1 estimate has been raised for both 2025 and 2026 in the last week. That has pushed up the 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate to $2.07 from $2.02. That’s earnings growth of 165.4% as the company only made $0.78 last year.

Analysts are bullish on 2026 too. The Zacks Consensus has jumped to $2.78 from $2.61 in the last 7 days. That’s earnings growth of 34.1%.

Shares of Ero Copper Rally Big in the Last 3 Months

As you can see from the 5-year price and consensus chart above, it’s been a wild ride for long-term investors.

But over the last 3 months, the bulls have been in charge and the shares have rallied big, easily beating even the small cap index, the Russell 2000 (IWM).

Ero Copper is cheap. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.9.

But risks remain. President Trump recently announced a 50% tariff on copper and a 50% tariff on goods out of Brazil. Tune in on the nextearnings call expected on July 31, 2025, to hear from the company.

For those looking for a way to play the record high copper prices, Ero Copper should be on your short list.

KB Home is feeling the brunt of the higher mortgage rates and economic uncertainty. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see earnings fall by the double digits this fiscal year.

KB Home is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it operates in 49 markets.

KB Home’s Gross Profit Margins and Revenues Fall Year-Over-Year in Fiscal Q2 2025

On June 23, 2025, KB Home reported its fiscal second quarter 2025 results. It beat on the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.05, reporting $1.50 versus the consensus of $1.45.

But that was just part of the story.

Revenue fell to $1.53 billion from $1.71 billion a year ago. Homes delivered also fell 11% to 3,120.

Adjusted gross profit margin, a key metric for the homebuilders, was 19.7%, which was down from 21.2% a year ago, due to price reductions and other homebuyer concessions, higher relative land costs, geographic mix, and reduced operating leverage, partly offset by lower construction costs.

KB Home Scales Back on Land Purchases

Given the tough market conditions, and a cheap stock price, KB Home has decided to scale back its land acquisitions.

Instead, in the second quarter, it bought back $200 million in stock at an average price of $54, as it was below current book value. Investments in land and land development fell 23% from the prior year to $513.9 million.

It expects to continue to buy back shares, while it reduces its land acquisitions.

KB Home was sitting on $1.19 billion in total liquidity at the end of the second quarter, including $308.9 million in cash.

It also continues to pay a dividend, currently yielding 1.80%.

Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates on KB Home

KB Home guided the full year gross profit margin of 19% to 19.4%. That’s lower than in prior years.

It’s not a surprise, given housing market conditions, that analysts are bearish. 4 estimates have been cut for fiscal 2025 in the last 30 days but one has even been cut in the last week.

The fiscal 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate is now looking for $6.55, down from $7.05 in the last 30 days. That is an earnings decline of 22.5% as KB Home made $8.45 last year.

Analysts are bearish on fiscal 2026 as well. 4 estimates have been cut in the last 30 days for 2026, and one in the last week. The Zacks Consensus has fallen to 6.86 from $7.64 in the last month.

That’s earnings growth of 4%, however.

Shares of KB Home Retreat in 2025

Given the tough housing market conditions, it’s not surprising that shares of KB Home have fallen this year.

But they recently bounced off the lows as the mortgage rates have fallen.

KB Home is a cheap stock with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.5. A P/E ratio under 10 usually indicates a company is dirt cheap.

However, it’s likely that earnings will be pressured for the remainder of this year but there is always the “hope” trade later this year. That is the “hope” that the spring buying season will be strong.

Watch the gross profit margins for clues about a turnaround in earnings. When they rise back over 20%, earnings will likely improve.

Additional content:

Citigroup to Add 500+ Jobs in Charlotte: Will It Drive Growth?

Citigroup Inc. is expanding its presence in Charlotte, NC, with plans to add 510 new jobs. This was first reported by Bloomberg News.

The bank will invest $16.1 million to establish a formal office in Mecklenburg County. This will help to expand its workforce across personal banking, finance, and marketing departments. Although compensation will vary depending on the role, the average salary for these new jobs is expected to be around $132,000, per a Bloomberg report.

The Charlotte region has long been regarded as a key operational base for Wall Street firms, due to its growing finance workforce and attractive business environment. Additionally, although digital banking continues to accelerate, major banks like Citigroup view physical branch networks and regional offices as essential to deepening client relationships.

Edward Skyler, head of enterprise services and public affairs of Citigroup, noted that “Charlotte stood out as a location where we had a unique opportunity to invest by establishing a formal presence.” Skyler further added, “This will create a better working environment for our existing colleagues as well as allow us to further tap into the deep pool of talent in this market.”

How Charlotte’s Expansion Will Benefit C

Citigroup’s expansion in Charlotte is set to bring significant strategic advantages to the company. By utilizing the C’s strong financial talent pool, lower operating costs, and its rising reputation as a fintech hub, the company can enhance its operational efficiency, expand its regional influence, and support long-term growth. This strategic move not only enhances Citigroup’s competitiveness in the U.S. banking sector but also supports its broader commitment to innovation, operational resilience, and inclusive economic growth.

C’s Peers Are Also Expanding

Not only Citigroup, but also other finance firms like Synovus Financial and Huntington Bancshares Inc. are actively scaling their operations.

In June 2025, Synovus Financial announced plans to reinforce its presence in South Carolina by expanding its commercial and middle-market banking operations. The company is prioritizing relationship-driven banking, bringing in seasoned professionals to deepen client engagement and deliver personalized services. As part of this initiative, Synovus Financial plans to increase hiring efforts by 20%-30% from 2025 to 2027 across its middle-market, commercial, and wealth services divisions, aiming to accelerate loan, core deposit, and fee growth.

Huntington Bancshares also revealed plans in September 2024 to expand its banking franchise throughout North and South Carolina. The bank plans to hire over 350 employees and open approximately 55 new branches within the next five years. The first branches of Huntington Bancshares will be located in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem in North Carolina, as well as in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville in South Carolina.

C’s Price Performance, Valuations & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of C have risen 28.1% compared with the industry's growth of 34.1%.

From a valuation standpoint, Citigroup trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.23X, below the industry’s average of 14.58X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9.6% and 13.1%, respectively. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has been revised downward; however, the estimate for 2026 has been revised upward.

Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

