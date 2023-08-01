ERNST RUSS AG NA O.N. (FWB:HXCK) Price Target Decreased by 12.22% to 8.06

The average one-year price target for ERNST RUSS AG NA O.N. (FWB:HXCK) has been revised to 8.06 / share. This is an decrease of 12.22% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.98 to a high of 8.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.20% from the latest reported closing price of 5.03 / share.

ERNST RUSS AG NA O.N. Maintains 3.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ERNST RUSS AG NA O.N.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXCK is 0.01%, an increase of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 58K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXCK by 15.21% over the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

