Ernexa Therapeutics to Present Breakthrough Data on iMSC-Based Immunotherapy at ASCO Annual Meeting 2025

Ernexa Therapeutics announced new immunotherapy data for ovarian cancer to be presented at ASCO 2025, demonstrating tumor immune activation.

Quiver AI Summary

Ernexa Therapeutics announced that data on its novel immunotherapy platform using induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) will be presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2025 on June 2 in Chicago. This research demonstrates how these iMSCs, engineered to secrete cytokines IL-7 and IL-15, can effectively migrate to and enhance the immune response within ovarian tumors, transforming them from “cold” to “hot” tumors. In studies using a mouse model, this treatment significantly diminished tumor burden and improved survival rates. The study, led by Dr. Michael Andreeff from MD Anderson Cancer Center, underscores Ernexa's commitment to developing scalable cell therapies for advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases, with a focus on their lead product, ERNA-101, aimed at ovarian cancer.

Potential Positives

Ernexa Therapeutics announced promising new data on its iMSC-based immunotherapy platform, showing effective tumor reduction and extended survival in a mouse model for ovarian cancer.

The research addresses the challenge of "cold" tumors, potentially leading to more effective treatment options for patients with limited therapeutic choices.

The study is being presented at a prestigious conference, the ASCO Annual Meeting 2025, which enhances visibility and credibility for Ernexa's innovative approach.

The company is developing two innovative cell therapy products, with ERNA-101 focused on ovarian cancer, indicating a strategic approach to targeting high-need areas in oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Potential Negatives

While the company announced promising preliminary data, it is important to note that the iMSC-based immunotherapy platform is still in preclinical stages, which may raise concerns about the viability and commercial potential of their products.

The press release features several forward-looking statements and cautionary notes, indicating that the future success of their therapies is uncertain and dependent on many factors that may not materialize, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The focus on a single treatment (ERNA-101) for ovarian cancer may expose the company to significant risk if the therapy does not perform well in future trials, limiting their ability to diversify risk across multiple products or therapeutic areas.

FAQ

What is the focus of Ernexa Therapeutics?

Ernexa Therapeutics focuses on developing innovative cell therapies for advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases.

When will Ernexa present new data at ASCO 2025?

Ernexa will present new data at the ASCO Annual Meeting on June 2, 2025, in Chicago.

What is the purpose of the iMSC-based immunotherapy platform?

The iMSC-based platform aims to treat immunologically “cold” tumors by enhancing immune activation in the tumor microenvironment.

Who led the study on Ernexa's immunotherapy technology?

The study was led by Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D., from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

What are Ernexa's lead cell therapy products?

Ernexa's lead products are ERNA-101, targeting ovarian cancer, and ERNA-102, designed for treating autoimmune diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ERNA Insider Trading Activity

$ERNA insiders have traded $ERNA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ERNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES CHERINGTON purchased 3,768,397 shares for an estimated $394,174

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ERNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ERNA stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Ernexa Therapeutics





(Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that new data will be presented at the





American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2025





on June 2 in Chicago.





The study explored the technology behind Ernexa’s novel iMSC-based immunotherapy platform, which uses induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) engineered to secrete cytokines IL-7 and IL-15 directly into ovarian tumors. These iMSCs, derived from adult skin cells, safely migrated into the tumor microenvironment and triggered strong immune activation, including T cell and macrophage infiltration, turning immunologically “cold” tumors into “hot” ones.





In a syngeneic ovarian cancer mouse model, treatment with IL-7/IL-15-secreting iMSCs significantly reduced tumor burden and extended survival. The study was led by Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D., from





The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center





.





“This work represents the kind of breakthrough that has the potential to redefine how we treat cancer,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “By addressing the challenge of immunologically ‘cold’ tumors – where the immune system is largely absent – we’re opening the door to more effective options for patients who currently face limited therapeutic choices. It’s a powerful validation of Ernexa’s iMSC platform and a meaningful step toward realizing the promise of innovative, scalable, and effective cell therapies.”





Details of the poster presentation session include:







Date and Time:



Monday, June 2 at 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT







Location:



Hall A - Posters and Exhibits







Poster Title:



Engineering iPSC-derived mesenchymal stem cells (i MSCs) to secrete IL-7/IL-15 for modulation of the tumor microenvironment in a "cold" ovarian tumor model







Track:



Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy







Sub Track:



Cellular Immunotherapy







Abstract Number:



2538







Poster Board Number:



185





The abstract can also be accessed online here:





https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/246879









Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Ernexa's Chief Scientific Officer and study author Robert Pierce, M.D., as well as the other authors, to discuss the study.







About Ernexa Therapeutics







Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.





Ernexa is developing two highly innovative cell therapy products, both currently in preclinical stages. ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system’s response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-102 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.





For more information, visit





www.ernexatx.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.







Media & Investor Relations Contact











investors@ernexatx.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.