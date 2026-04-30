Ernexa Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split To Maintain Nasdaq Listing; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Share of Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (ERNA) is down by 20% after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective May 4, 2026.

The move is intended to help the company regain compliance with Nasdaq' $1.00 minimum bid price requirement, a key condition for continued listing on the exchange.

Ernexa, which is developing engineered stem-cell therapies for advanced cancers and autoimmune diseases, said the stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 4, 2026, under the existing trading symbol "ERNA."

Following the split, the company expects its outstanding share count to decrease from 29.15 million to approximately 1.17 million, with no fractional shares issued.

The company emphasized that the reverse stock split does not alter shareholder rights, and proportionate adjustments will be made to equity awards and warrants.

CEO of Ernexa Sanjeev Luther commented, "Maintaining our Nasdaq listing is an important component of that strategy, supporting our ability to access capital, increase visibility and further strengthen engagement with high-quality, fundamentally focused healthcare investors. We remain committed to delivering on our milestones and creating value for shareholders as we move forward."

ERNA has traded between $0.14 and $4.05 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.14, down 20.92%, marking a new 52-week low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.