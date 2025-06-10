Ernexa Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split Effective June 12 To Regain Nasdaq Compliance

(RTTNews) - Ernexa Therapeutics (ERNA), a biotech firm focused on cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, will implement a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its common shares, effective June 12, 2025.

Trading on a split-adjusted basis will begin the same day under the current ticker symbol "ERNA." This move aims to restore compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid requirement.

Post-split, every 15 existing shares will convert into one new share. The reverse split does not alter the rights, preferences, or par value of the common stock. Adjustments will be applied to outstanding equity awards, warrants, and incentive plan allocations. No fractional shares will be issued; shareholders entitled to a fraction will receive one whole share instead.

Following the split, the total number of outstanding shares will decrease from approximately 110.4 million to about 7.36 million. The new CUSIP number will be 114082 308. Computershare will manage the share exchange process. Shareholders with certificates will receive instructions, while those with book-entry or brokerage accounts do not need to act.

Originally authorized at a shareholder meeting on June 2, 2025, the reverse split was approved at the highest permitted ratio of 1-for-15. Ernexa views this step, along with recent financings and restructuring, as vital to securing capital and progressing its clinical initiatives.

ERNA is currently trading at $0.1649 or 12.7513% lower on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.