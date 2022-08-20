Ernest Rady Is The Chairman & CEO of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) And Just Spent US$1.7m On Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman & CEO, Ernest Rady, recently bought a whopping US$1.7m worth of stock, at a price of US$30.31. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.7%.

American Assets Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Ernest Rady is the biggest insider purchase of American Assets Trust shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$29.69 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Ernest Rady was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Ernest Rady purchased 352.66k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$33.81. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:AAT Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that American Assets Trust insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$249m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The American Assets Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about American Assets Trust. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for American Assets Trust (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

