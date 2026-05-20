ERNA Stock Shoots Up 140% in a Month: Here's What You Should Know

Ernexa Therapeutics’ ERNA shares rallied 140.2% in a month, primarily driven by encouraging preclinical results for its lead cell therapy candidate, ERNA-101, in ovarian cancer. The sharp stock move reflects investor optimism around the candidate’s potential to address a difficult-to-treat cancer setting, particularly after ERNA-101, when combined with PD-1 blockade, achieved complete tumor clearance and 100% long-term survival in syngeneic ovarian cancer models.

ERNA-101 is an allogeneic iMSC therapy with a novel mechanism of action that follows a localized delivery approach, designed to activate anti-tumor immunity at the disease site while potentially reducing systemic toxicity. The therapy is differentiated from currently available treatments, including checkpoint inhibitors, which have shown limited efficacy in ovarian cancer due to the highly immunosuppressive and immunologically “cold” tumor microenvironment.

ERNA's Preclinical Data on Ovarian Cancer Candidate in Detail

In the preclinical study, ERNA-101 was evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in syngeneic ovarian cancer models. The combination eliminated detectable tumor signals by bioluminescence imaging and achieved 100% survival through long-term follow-up. These results were stronger than those observed with either ERNA-101 or anti-PD-1 therapy alone, suggesting that the combination may have meaningful curative potential in this model.

The findings also showed that ERNA-101 helped remodel the tumor microenvironment from an immunosuppressive state to an immune-activated one. This is particularly important in ovarian cancer, where checkpoint inhibitors have historically struggled to produce strong responses because tumors often prevent immune cells from entering or functioning effectively. By altering the tumor environment, ERNA-101 appeared to make the cancer more responsive to immune attack.

Year to date, ERNA shares have plunged 61.8% compared with the industry’s 8.1% decline.



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Ernexa Therapeutics reported enhanced immune cell activity following treatment, including improved survival, persistence and function of key cancer-fighting T cells. The therapy also increased infiltration of CD4- and CD8-positive T cells into tumors, enabling these immune cells to engage cancer cells directly. In addition, macrophages within the tumor shifted toward a cancer-fighting state rather than a tumor-supporting state, further supporting the immune-activating mechanism.

ERNA-101 also reduced overall disease burden and decreased ascites fluid accumulation, a complication commonly associated with advanced ovarian cancer. These findings are relevant given the high unmet need in high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma, where most patients are diagnosed at advanced stages, and relapse rates remain high after standard therapies.

Ernexa Therapeutics plans to use these data to support its development strategy as it advances ERNA-101 toward a first-in-human clinical study in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The company is also continuing to evaluate ERNA-101 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-oncology agents.

While Ernexa Therapeutics has another preclinical candidate, ERNA-201, in development for autoimmune disease, its near-term focus remains on ERNA-101 and its potential role in ovarian cancer and other immunologically “cold” solid tumors.

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. Quote

ERNA’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ernexa Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 73.9% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.10 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.47. INDV shares have risen 3.1% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 97 cents to 16 cents. On the other hand, its 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 11 cents. IMCR shares have lost 16.7% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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