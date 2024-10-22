News & Insights

Ermenegildo Zegna’s Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

October 22, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) has released an update.

Ermenegildo Zegna Group reported a 2% year-on-year revenue growth for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €1.4 billion, despite a dip in the third quarter. The ZEGNA brand showed resilience with positive performance, particularly in the Americas and EMEA, driven by direct-to-consumer channels. However, the company anticipates challenges in the Greater China region moving forward.

