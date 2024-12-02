Ermenegildo Zegna price target lowered to $10.50 from $12 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) to $10.50 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After two years of luxury underperforming retail and sporting goods, the firm sees this changing as the 2025 progresses. It sees the shift in the second half of the year as “earnings momentum and sentiment is paramount.”

