Ermenegildo Zegna Preliminary Q4 Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.(ZGN), an Italian luxury fashion house, on Monday reported a rise in preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and a decline in revenue for the full year.

For the final quarter, the Group posted revenue of EUR 591.028 million, higher than EUR 589.231 million in the same period last year. Revenue from ZEGNA brand moved up to EUR 361.738 million from the prior year's EUR 353.112 million.

For the full year, Ermenegildo Zegna recorded revenue of EUR 1.916 billion, less than EUR 1.946 billion in the previous year. Revenue from Thom Browne slipped to EUR 268.469 million from EUR 314.712 million a year ago.

ZGN was up by 0.12% at $8.70 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

