Markets
ZGN

Ermenegildo Zegna Preliminary Q4 Revenue Improves

February 02, 2026 — 07:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.(ZGN), an Italian luxury fashion house, on Monday reported a rise in preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and a decline in revenue for the full year.

For the final quarter, the Group posted revenue of EUR 591.028 million, higher than EUR 589.231 million in the same period last year. Revenue from ZEGNA brand moved up to EUR 361.738 million from the prior year's EUR 353.112 million.

For the full year, Ermenegildo Zegna recorded revenue of EUR 1.916 billion, less than EUR 1.946 billion in the previous year. Revenue from Thom Browne slipped to EUR 268.469 million from EUR 314.712 million a year ago.

ZGN was up by 0.12% at $8.70 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.