Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Price Target Increased by 5.57% to 15.07

The average one-year price target for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) has been revised to 15.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 17.22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.01% from the latest reported closing price of 15.87 / share.

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZGN is 0.03%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.02% to 33,272K shares. The put/call ratio of ZGN is 3.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,248K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,028K shares, representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 34.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,713K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,664K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 88.42% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 5,142K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,257K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 23.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 558K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 35.27% over the last quarter.

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy by Ermenegildo Zegna, the Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Through its Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform – which works to preserve artisanal mills producing the finest Italian fabrics – the Zegna Group manufactures and distributes the highest quality fabrics and textiles. Zegna products are sold through over 500 stores in 80 countries around the world, of which 284 are directly operated by Zegna as of June 30, 2021 (239 Zegna stores and 45 Thom Browne stores). Over the decades, Zegna Group has charted its Road: a unique path that winds itself through era-defining milestones that have seen the Group grow from a producer of superior wool fabric to a global luxury group. Its Road has led it to New York, where the Group has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since December 20, 2021. And while the company continues to progress on Its Road to tomorrow, the company remains committed to upholding its founder’s legacy – one that is based upon the principle that a business’s activities should help the environment. Today, the Zegna Group is creating a lifestyle that marches to the rhythm of modern times while continuing to nurture bonds with the natural world and with its communities that create a better present and future.

